Timbers acquire player for 2018 season with 200 professional appearances in Europe

The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Samuel Armenteros from Serie A side Benevento Calcio on loan for the 2018 MLS campaign.

Armenteros will be added to the roster on loan pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 visa.

His acquisition was made using targeted allocation money, with a purchase option.

Armenteros, 27, joins Portland with over 200 professional appearances in Europe since making his debut as a 19-year-old with Dutch side Heracles Almelo.

A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Armenteros played five seasons for Heracles, before joining newly promoted Serie A side Benevento Calcio for the 2017-18 season, recording one goal in nine appearances.

"Samuel Armenteros has a proven track record of scoring goals, and we will look for him to help bolster our attacking corps for the 2018 MLS season," said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. "It was a priority of ours to bring in another attacker who can help influence games for us. As we looked to strengthen our group this season, we believe that Samuel has the proper mindset and characteristics to have a positive impact with this club."

At the international level, Armenteros has earned two caps for the Sweden Men's National Team

Armenteros will occupy an international spot on the Timbers roster.

