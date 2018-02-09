Watch: Trail Blazers fans participate in ‘worst tic-tac-toe game of all time’

The Trail Blazers beat the Charlotte Hornets in overtime at the Moda Center on Thursday night, but it’s a pair of fans who are grabbing the online headlines Friday for all the wrong reasons.

During a timeout, the team put on a promotion involving two fans making baskets and playing an oversized game of tic-tac-toe.

However, the rules of tic-tac-toe – placing three Xs or three Os in a row – seemed to go out the window for the contestants in the heat of the moment and in front of thousands of fans.

The announcer did his best to try to keep the game going along smoothly, but it was hard to ignore his repeated cries of “Oh no!”

In the end, one contestant won a prize and one contestant went home empty-handed, but the video continues to live on, as it has been shared by sports news outlets across the country.

Deadspin, CBS Sports, The New York Daily News, SB Nation and USA Today all posted stories describing the spectacle with phrases like, “infuriatingly bad,” “fans hilariously struggle” and “try not to cringe.”

For their part, the Blazers posted the video on YouTube with the caption, “Trail Blazers Fans Play the Worst Tic-Tac-Toe Game of All time.”

