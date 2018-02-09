FBI searching for attempted murder suspect in southern Oregon; reward offered

The FBI and Curry County Sheriff'’s Office are asking the public’s help in locating an attempted aggravated murder suspect in southern Oregon.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Lucas Randall DeYoung, 36, of Brookings.

DeYoung has a federal fugitive warrant for fleeing from criminal charges on Feb. 1.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office previously charged him with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture of marijuana in relation to a shooting of a Curry County man on Dec. 28, 2017.

DeYoung is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. The suspect also has a scar on his left finger and tattoos on his back and right shoulder.

The FBI thinks the suspect may have traveled to the Mason County-Thurston County areas of Washington state or Virginia or Las Vegas.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about DeYoung's location should contact their local FBI office or submit a tip via fbi.gov. In Oregon contact the FBI at 541-773-2942, Portland at 503-224-4181 or the Curry County Sheriff's Office at 541-247-3243.

