Pizza with heart: Portland pizzeria gives back

Friday marks National Pizza Day, and to celebrate MORE’s Molly Riehl went to a local spot where the pizza not only tastes good, it also does good.

Heart Pizza has two locations, one in the Southwest Waterfront and the other in the Rose Quarter.

Molly got a taste of the pizza and heard about how the shops give back: for every pizza sold, a dollar is given to a community group.

The organization Heart Pizza supports changes each month and for February, it’s Urban Gleaners.

Feel like trying some pizza with heart? Check out the menu at HeartPizza.com.

