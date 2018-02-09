Long-running ice skating club plays hooky twice a week at Lloyd Center

Ever play hooky? A group of ice skaters have been for decades at Lloyd Center.

The Hooky Club meets twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., to take breaks from their lives by skating.

The club dates back to the 1960s, when Lloyd Center first opened.

Interested in learning more or joining? Send an email to Mary-Lynne, the Hooky Club’s captain, at ml.mcneill@comcast.net.

