Long-running ice skating club plays hooky twice a week at Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Ever play hooky? A group of ice skaters have been for decades at Lloyd Center.

The Hooky Club meets twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., to take breaks from their lives by skating.

The club dates back to the 1960s, when Lloyd Center first opened.  

Interested in learning more or joining? Send an email to Mary-Lynne, the Hooky Club’s captain, at ml.mcneill@comcast.net.

