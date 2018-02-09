Man, woman from Linn Co. sentenced to prison on meth charges

A man and woman from Linn County have been sentenced to prison on methamphetamine charges.

Eric Nathaniel Agee, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday on charges of possession of meth and possession of a stolen firearm. Shawna Marie Smith, 30, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting Agee in the distribution of meth.

They both pleaded guilty in August 2017. They were arrested in March 2016.

Court documents state Agee and Smith were delivering 112 grams of meth to a hotel room in Marion County, as well as 100 grams to a rest stop in Linn County.

Investigators said a stolen and loaded .22 caliber pistol was found under the seat of their car.

Albany police said they stopped a stolen 2011 Hyundai Tucson at the Santiam Rest Area on Interstate 5 in March 2016. Further investigation led police to a hotel in Salem where the suspects rented a room.

Detectives said an additional 260 grams of meth and more than $2,000 in cash was seized from the hotel room.

The Department of Justice reports Agee had prior felony convictions for possession and delivery of meth and was on post-prison supervision when he committed these crimes. Smith had a prior felony conviction for possession of heroin and was on probation when arrested.

