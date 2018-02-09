Police: Drugs and explosives seized; four suspects arrested in Linn Co.

Four people were taken into custody at a home in Sweet Home Friday morning after weapons and drugs were seized as part of a search warrant.

The Lebanon and Sweet Home Police Departments, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served the warrant at a home located in the 1000 block of Pleasant Valley Road at 6 a.m.

The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was also contacted after blasting caps were found inside the house, but investigators said the blasting caps were safely removed.

Officers said they also found other items including a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen pistol, a stolen rifle, body armor, a stolen television, heroin, meth, scales and drug packaging material.

All four suspects were taken into custody without incident, with three facing various charges.

Logan White, 27, was charged with delivery and possession of drugs, two counts of first-degree theft for a stolen gun and possession of an explosive.

Zachary Johnson, 25, was charged with delivery and possession of drugs and three counts of felon in possession of a restricted firearm.

Heather Greenwalt, 37, faces three counts of felon in possession of a restricted firearm and drug charges.

The fourth person taken into custody was released at the scene with possible charges pending.

Police said this was an ongoing investigation and that anyone with information can contact the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751 and request to speak with Detective Justin Bach.

