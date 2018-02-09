New Oregon Historical Society exhibit honors Oregon State University’s 150th anniversary

New Oregon Historical Society exhibit honors Oregon State Univer - KPTV - FOX 12

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

A new exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society is honoring the 150th anniversary of Oregon State University.

OSU is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion, the Oregon Historical Society created a massive exhibit called, “Oregon State University: A Legacy of Transformation.”

It includes nearly 3,000 square feet of interactive displays, from a recreation of the Memorial Union to highlights of some of the university’s graduates.

The exhibit tells 150 individual stories about where OSU has been and where it wants to go. It opens Saturday and runs through the summer.

For more information, go to OHS.org.  

