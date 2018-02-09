Troopers: Cyclist dies after riding into path of semi on Hwy 101 in Curry County

The Oregon State Police say a cyclist has died from injuries he sustained in a crash involving a semi-truck in Curry County Friday.

Troopers responded to the scene on Highway 101 near milepost 350 around 12:20 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation showed that the bicyclist had ridden into the path of a 2018 Peterbilt semitrailer.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene and flew the cyclist to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where the man later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash initially closed the highway for an hour before a single lane was later opened. Cal-Ore Life Flight and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the response to this incident.

Troopers said the identity of the cyclist has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.