Marion Co. deputies arrest man in stolen pickup after short chase

Deputies said they arrested in Deschutes County man after a traffic stop and short foot chase in Salem Friday morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a stopped a gray Nissan Frontier on State Street near Lancaster Drive Northeast in Salem around 10:30 a.m.

After stopping the pickup, deputies learned it was stolen. When they attempted to arrest the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Mark Kurtz, he fled the scene on foot.

Deputies were able to track down Kurtz a short distance later and take him into custody.

The deputies noted that Kurtz has been identified as a person of interest in a robbery Wednesday at the Adult Book Store located at 155 Lancaster Drive Northeast.

Kurtz was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of meth, interfering with a police officer, second-degree robbery and menacing.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kurtz also had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest in both Marion County and Deschutes County.

