Family, friends gather to remember Quanice Hayes on the anniversary of his death

Family and friends gathered to remember Quanice Hayes Friday night, one year after he was shot and killed by a Portland police officer.

February 9, 2017, is a date that Hayes’ family said they will never forget.

“He’s been dead for a year, and it’s really hard to know he’s been dead that long,” Quanice’s grandma Donna Hayes told FOX 12.

Hayes’ family said the 17-year-old was on his knees, unarmed and following officers’ commands when he was shot.

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau said Hayes was the suspect in a string of armed robberies. Officers said they told the teen to keep his hands up but claim he kept reaching for his waistband.

That was when Officer Andrew Hearst fired three shots, hitting and killing Hayes. A grand jury ruled last March that Hearst was justified in using deadly force against the teen.

The candlelight vigil Friday brought more than 50 people to the Banfield Pet Hospital parking lot, near Northeast 82nd Avenue.

“We just want to remember him. I don’t want anyone to forget my baby,” Quanice’s mom Venus Hayes said. “He was loved by a whole city.”

The group started with a prayer and then shared stories one by one.

Everyone then walked about a block away to where Hayes was killed, chanting his name before ending with a moment of silence.

“Tonight is memory of him,” Donna Hayes said. “Tomorrow is the message, but today is just in memory of him.”

The family said they plan to meet in front of the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct Saturday afternoon with signs. Earlier this week Hayes’ family announced plans to sue the city over the teen’s death.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.