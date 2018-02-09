Police union says Portland faces ‘catastrophic staffing shortages’

The union representing police officers is calling a staffing shortage at the Portland Police Bureau, "an assault on common sense."

In a strongly worded open letter, Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner discussed what he called “catastrophic staffing shortages” at the patrol and investigative levels.

The letter goes on to state officers are putting themselves at risk going from call to call and alleges that assault victims in Portland only have a 3.5 percent chance of having their cases investigated.

Turner said the 93 additional positions requested in the latest PPB budget proposal was a good “first step” to address the staffing concerns, adding that the PPA is counting on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to bring a “can-do attitude to public safety.”

Wheeler's office released a statement in response to the letter Friday afternoon

"The Mayor is committed to providing the Police Bureau with the staffing resources they need to keep Portlanders safe. That includes moving to a full community policing model that get more officers out of their cars and into the community.



Community policing is a proven best practice that reduces crime and increases trust in law enforcement. There are currently fewer officers today than there were during Bud Clark's administration. The Mayor will address this issue as part of his recommended budget later this spring."

