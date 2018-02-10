Family hopes ‘Letters to Moira’ can help with 6-year-old’s recovery

The family of 6-year-old Moira Reeves is asking for the public to send her cards of support as the young girl recovers from severe burns she sustain last month. (Reeves family photo)

The family of a little girl in Baker City involved in a terrible accident two weeks ago is asking for people around the country to send her words of hope.

According to the Baker City Herald, 6-year-old Moira Reeves' dress caught fire when she was standing in front of a wood stove.

After being initially taken to a nearby hospital she was transferred to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center.

About 30-percent of her body is now covered with second and third-degree burns, and she will have to undergo several skin grafts.

While Moira goes through this difficult time, her family has come up with a creative way to cheer her up - they are asking for people from each state to send her letters.

The letter can be sent to the following address:

Moira Reeves

PO Box 24

Baker City, OR 97814

Family members have also started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Moira’s medical expenses.

