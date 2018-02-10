Police: Missing 91-year-old veteran found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Missing 91-year-old veteran found safe

GRESHAM, OR

The Gresham Police Department says a missing 91-year-old man last seen leaving the Portland VA Medical Center has been found safe.

Officers said Samuel Sorrels was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday.

Just after 10:30 p.m. police said Sorrels was found safe and is back with his family.

