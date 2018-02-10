Police investigating shooting in Old Town - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, OR

Portland Police are investigating a shooting in Old Town.

Officers patrolling the Entertainment District heard several gunshots in the area at 2:38 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said officers searched the area and evidence of gunfire in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Davis Street.

No gunshot victims were located at the scene or arrived at any area hospitals. One person was detained and released as part of this ongoing investigation.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

