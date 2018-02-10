Police investigating robbery at NE Portland Dominos

East Precinct officers responded to the report of an armed robbery on Northeast 70th Avenue.

Employees told police that the suspect entered the restaurant at 10:18 p.m. Friday night, implied that he was armed and demanded money.

Police said the man ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Multiple officers searched the neighborhood for the suspect but did not locate anyone matching his description.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40’s, 6' 4" tall, thin, scruffy face, bloodshot eyes, wearing dark clothing and carrying two backpacks according to police.

Anyone information is asked to call police.

