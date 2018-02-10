Troopers: Cyclist killed after riding into path of semi in Curry - KPTV - FOX 12

Troopers: Cyclist killed after riding into path of semi in Curry Co. identified

Posted: Updated:
(Oregon State Police) (Oregon State Police)
CURRY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police have identified the cyclist killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Curry County as 25-year-old Micah Rodriguez from the Brookings area.

Troopers responded to the scene on Highway 101 near milepost 350 at around 12:20 p.m. Friday.

Their preliminary investigation showed that Rodriguez had ridden into the path of a 2018 Peterbilt semitrailer.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene and flew Rodriguez to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from his injuries.

