Troopers: Cyclist killed after riding into path of semi in Curry Co. identified

Oregon State Police have identified the cyclist killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Curry County as 25-year-old Micah Rodriguez from the Brookings area.

Troopers responded to the scene on Highway 101 near milepost 350 at around 12:20 p.m. Friday.

Their preliminary investigation showed that Rodriguez had ridden into the path of a 2018 Peterbilt semitrailer.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene and flew Rodriguez to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from his injuries.

