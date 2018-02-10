Finalists for 2018 Rose Festival Court announced

Portland Rose Festival organizers have announced the names of 40 high school students selected as finalists to become Rose Festival princesses.

During the first round of judging on Saturday, more than 80 applicants were asked to talk about their own personal history including community service activity, followed by questions from a panel of volunteer judges.

Organizers said those who passed through the first round were invited back to give a three minute speech on the 2018 Festival's theme: Play Happy.

This year's group vying for the crown of Queen of Rosaria features 10 juniors and 30 seniors.

Rose Festival organizers set eligibility for applicants as junior and senior girls from Class 4A to 6A schools "who have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and 20 hours of verifiable community service."

There are 14 princess positions that make up the Rose Festival Court this year. Each selected member of the 2018 Rose Festival Court will receive a $3,500 scholarship provided by The Randall Group.

The 2018 Rose Festival Queen will be crowned on June 9 at the Queen's Coronation.

The 2018 Rose Festival High School Courts and school announcement dates:

Lincoln (March 5)

Isabella (Bella) Johnson -Sr

Lux Preciado-Solis - Sr

Jefferson (March 6)

Kash'lmani Thomas - Sr

Teriana Yeggins - Sr

Grant (March 7)

Jada Manns-Wadsworth - Jr

Melissa Torres-Duran - Sr

St. Mary's (March 8)

Jennifer (Jenny) White - Sr

David Douglas (March 9)

Divine Muange - Sr

Kimberly Perez-Garcia - Sr

Alexandria (Alex) Roley - Sr

Alanesia (Ally) Vang - Sr

Roosevelt (March 12)

Ashlei Brady - Sr

Genevieve (Evie) Brown - Jr

Makenzie Espinoza - Jr

Madison Nieuwendorp - Sr

Madison (March 13)

Olivia Cooper - Sr

Stephanie Vo-Nguyen - Sr

Franklin (March 14)

Emma (Emmalynn ) Freimark - Sr

Amaya Gustave - Jr

Cory Thompson - Jr

Wilson (March 15)

Lizzet Garcia-Garcia - Sr

Anna Kien - Sr

Alex Morgan - Jr

Cleveland (March 19)

Elise Anderson - Sr

Sydney Toops - Sr

Benson (March 20)

Mariamou Abdoulaye - Sr

Sarah Furness - Jr

Brittni Gordon - Sr

Mong (Falinda) Tus - Sr

Metro East (March 21)

Audrey Bachman – Sr Lakeridge

Keely Fetters – Sr Sam Barlow

Caitlin McCabe - Jr West Linn

Liliana Rekdahl – Sr Gresham

Metro West (March 22)

Maya Bedge - Jr Westview

Alyssa Bui – Sr Century

Claire Graves – Sr Glencoe

Mikaela Grover - Sr Century

Parkrose (March 22)

Rebecca Benitez - Jr

Kiara Johnson - Sr

Gianella Velazquez - Sr

