Man's body recovered from Lewis River in north Clark Co.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was recovered from the east fork of the Lewis River Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office said two fishermen called 911 to report a body in the water.

Patrol units responded to the scene and found a man's body about three quarters of a mile below Daybreak Park.

According to the sheriff's office, the remains had been in the water for some time and identification was not possible at the time.

The Clark County Medical Examiners Office will determine the cause of death and work on the identification.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.