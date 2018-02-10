Police: One dead in SE Portland shooting

One person was killed in a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Southeast 7th Avenue at around 3:16 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers have contacted a person believed to be involved in the shooting.

Homicide detectives, as well as Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division, have responded to the scene.

Southeast 7th Avenue between Southeast Taylor Street and Southeast Madison Street will be close to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

