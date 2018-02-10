Dog dies in garage fire in Milwaukie

A Milwaukie garage fire killed one dog Saturday afternoon.

Clackamas Fire said they responded to the fire just before 1 p.m. at a house on Southeast Orville Avenue.

Fire officials said the fire started in the garage and was creeping into the attic when crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters had to deal with a downed power line while trying to extinguish the fire., according to fire officials. They were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

Firefighters rescued three dogs and one cat. Unfortunately, one dog died in the fire. No humans were injured.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

