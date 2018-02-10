People gather outside Oregon Zoo to protest Packy the elephant's death

Protesters gathered outside the Oregon Zoo Saturday to honor Packy the elephant.

Friday marked one year since the beloved elephant at the zoo was put down.

The zoo says Packy was suffering from a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis. After consulting with experts, the zoo made the tough decision to put Packy down.

On Saturday, the animal protection organization, In Defense of Animals, gathered to protest Packy's death. They say he was put down while he was still active and shouldn't have been killed.

"Zoo's are for profit institutions. They don't care about the animals, they just care about getting your money. We are asking people to not buy the zoo lie," said Fleur Dawes with In Defense of Animals.

Elephant curator Bob Lee posted on the zoo's website Friday remembering Packy. He says, in part, that "Packy touched millions of lives, and nobody wanted this to be the end for him."

