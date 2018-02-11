Three dead, six injured after two separate wrong-way crashes on SR-14 in Vancouver

The first of two crashes on SR-14 in Vancouver early Sunday. (KPTV)

Three people died and six people were injured after two separate wrong-way crashes on State Route 14 in Vancouver early Sunday.

Washington State Patrol said the first crash occurred at 1:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR-14 just east of Columbia House Boulevard.

The family of 35-year-old Edgar Acosta told FOX 12 he was just on his way home when he was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver. They say Acosta was an amazing husband, father, and friend. They also say he was a hard worker who put his family above all else.

Acosta was the only one in his car and died at the scene.

The man driving the wrong way, 33-year-old Aaron Dohman, and a man in the back seat were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Dohman later died at the hospital.

Michelle Henriksbo, 47, was in the front passenger seat and was also killed.

“Just sad. Just, you know, how could this happen,” said Terry Williams, a long-time friend and former boss of Henriksbo.

Williams said she leaves behind three kids and a granddaughter. He also said she took care of her mother and grandmother.

“She was just a great person. Bubbly, always happy, smiling. Loved her kids. Great mom,” he said.

Investigators say a third car was involved but left the scene before troopers arrived.

WSP is still investigating the crash. They do believe drugs or alcohol played a part in it.

About an hour later, investigators said a second wrong-way crash happened on SR-14 just west of Columbia House Boulevard.

Troopers said a car was headed west in the eastbound lanes when it hit another car head-on. Both drivers and a passenger in the second car were taken to the hospital.

A third car was involved, but the passenger and driver were not seriously hurt.

Troopers believe alcohol was involved in the second crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.