WSP investigates two crashes on SR 14 in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

WSP investigates two crashes on SR 14 in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
(The first of two crashes on SR 14) (The first of two crashes on SR 14)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Washington State Patrol responded to two wrong-way crashes on SR 14 in Vancouver.

WSP says the first crash happened at 1:15 Sunday morning in the eastbound lanes of SR 14 just east of Columbia House Boulevard.

Investigators say a car was headed the wrong way when it crashed head-on into another car.

The man driving the wrong way and a man in the back seat both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital according to WSP.

A woman who was a passenger in the wrong-way car and the driver of the other car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a third car was involved but left the scene before troopers arrived.

About an hour later, investigators said a second wrong-way crash happened on SR 14 just west of Columbia House Boulevard.

Troopers said a car was headed west in the eastbound lanes when it hit another car head-on.

A third car was involved, but the passenger and driver were not seriously hurt.

Troopers suspect alcohol was involved in both crashes.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.