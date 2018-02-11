WSP investigates two crashes on SR 14 in Vancouver

(The first of two crashes on SR 14)

Washington State Patrol responded to two wrong-way crashes on SR 14 in Vancouver.

WSP says the first crash happened at 1:15 Sunday morning in the eastbound lanes of SR 14 just east of Columbia House Boulevard.

Investigators say a car was headed the wrong way when it crashed head-on into another car.

The man driving the wrong way and a man in the back seat both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital according to WSP.

A woman who was a passenger in the wrong-way car and the driver of the other car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a third car was involved but left the scene before troopers arrived.

About an hour later, investigators said a second wrong-way crash happened on SR 14 just west of Columbia House Boulevard.

Troopers said a car was headed west in the eastbound lanes when it hit another car head-on.

A third car was involved, but the passenger and driver were not seriously hurt.

Troopers suspect alcohol was involved in both crashes.

