Man killed in crash in SE Portland

One person was killed in a crash in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said officers were called to Southeast 122nd and Stark at 12:37 a.m. Sunday morning. When officers arrived they learned a PT Cruiser and Jeep Grand Cherokee were involved in a crash.

Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the crash happened when the driver of the PT Cruiser traveled northbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high rate of speed and ran a red light while the Grand Cherokee was driving westbound across 122nd Avenue.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Grand Cherokee was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The identity of the deceased person will be identified after the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office has completed an autopsy and the deceased's next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.