Man killed in crash in SE Portland

Friday marked one year since the beloved elephant, Packy, was put down.More >
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Southeast 7th Avenue.More >
A Russian passenger plane believed to be carrying 71 people crashed Sunday afternoon near Moscow, shortly after takeoff from one of the city's airports. No survivors were immediately reported.More >
The Centers for Disease Control are reporting that nearly every state in the US is currently experiencing widespread flu activity and said the end of flu season may still be many weeks away.More >
A former world champion swimmer says her former coach sexually abused and exploited her for several years beginning when she was 16.More >
Four survivors of a deadly helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon Saturday evening were rescued during an operation that stretched into the early hours of Sunday morning.More >
A homeless camp is taking over a pedestrian bridge in Salem, worrying parents due to its proximity to a family-favorite spot in the city.More >
A man and woman from Linn County have been sentenced to prison on methamphetamine charges.More >
