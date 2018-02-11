Police ID man killed in crash in SE Portland

One person was killed in a crash in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were called to Southeast 122nd and Stark Street at 12:37 a.m. Sunday morning. When officers arrived they learned a PT Cruiser and Jeep Grand Cherokee were involved in a crash.

Investigators believe the crash happened when the driver of the PT Cruiser traveled northbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high rate of speed and ran a red light while the Grand Cherokee was driving westbound across 122nd Avenue.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified Monday as Perwin S. Moni, 34, of Portland.

Investigators said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Police said the driver of the Grand Cherokee was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

