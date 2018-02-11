Police: Two people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

Vancouver Police said two people were hurt in a rollover crash Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Highway 99 and Ross Street at approximately 8 a.m.

Further investigation revealed a Subaru Forester with two people inside went off the road for an unknown reason and rolled over at least once.

Two people in the car were taken to a local hospital to be treated for potentially serious injuries. Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

VPD Traffic Unit's investigators responded to the scene as well and took over the investigation.



Traffic conditions will be affected on Highway 99 and Ross Street for several hours today.

