Man arrested after stabbing in Vancouver

Friday marked one year since the beloved elephant, Packy, was put down.More >
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >
Police said officers were called to Southeast 122nd and Stark at 12:37 a.m. Sunday morning.More >
Washington State Patrol responded to two wrong-way crashes on SR 14 in Vancouver.More >
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Southeast 7th Avenue.More >
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >
A Russian airliner that had just taken off from the country's second-busiest airport crashed Sunday, killing all 71 people aboard and scattering jagged chunks of wreckage across a snowy field outside Moscow.More >
The Centers for Disease Control are reporting that nearly every state in the US is currently experiencing widespread flu activity and said the end of flu season may still be many weeks away.More >
Four survivors of a deadly helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon Saturday evening were rescued during an operation that stretched into the early hours of Sunday morning.More >
A former world champion swimmer says her former coach sexually abused and exploited her for several years beginning when she was 16.More >
