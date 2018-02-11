Man arrested after stabbing in Vancouver

A 24-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Vancouver convenience store early Sunday.

At about 1:20 a.m., police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at the AM/PM at 1800 NE Andresen Rd.

When officers arrived, they saw a man lying in the parking lot with an obvious stab wound and numerous people still fighting.

Officers gained control of the situation and determined that the suspect, who was responsible for the stabbing as well as assaulting a second victim, had run away.

A K-9 team responded and found the suspect hiding in some nearby bushes.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Charson Lotius, was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder I and assault II.

