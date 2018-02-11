One year after teen's shooting death, family stages protest outside PPB's East Precinct

It’s been a year since Portland police shot and killed 17-year-old Quanice Hayes.

An officer shot Hayes during a robbery investigation, and a grand jury ruled the shooting was justified.

Days ago, Hayes’ family announced they plan to sue the city of Portland, and on Saturday they staged a demonstration outside of the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct.

“No justice, no peace, no murderous police,” protesters chanted.

Powerful words from the loved ones of 17-year-old Hayes.

“At least they can hear our voice because they didn’t give Quanice a chance,” said Hayes’ mother, Venus Hayes.

Hayes' family, friends and his heartbroken mother all gathered for a peaceful protest.

“The truth is that he died, when he wasn't supposed to,” a protester said.

With Hayes' picture in hand, they stood just feet away from the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct.

“They never apologized. They didn’t say on behalf of the police department, sorry for shooting your son in his head, with his hands in the air,” said Venus Hayes.

Nearby, messages were written in chalk reading, “Loved ones killed by police in Portland.”

“Quanice was 17. I was pregnant, so he has a younger sibling that was born that never met him,” Venus Hayes said.

This week marks one year since Hayes was shot and killed by a Portland police officer. Hayes’ family said the teenager was on his knees, unarmed and following officers’ commands when he was shot.

“There was a young boy killed who never got the chance to plead his innocence,” said protester Beverly Sanders.

Police said they told Hayes to keep his hands up, but he kept reaching for his waistband. After he was shot and killed, officers said they found a replica gun next to him.

Last March, a grand jury ruled that Officer Andrew Hearst, who shot Hayes, was justified in using deadly force.

“How do you sleep at night? I don’t blame just Andrew Hearst for killing my son. I blame everybody out there,” said Venus Hayes. “The people of Portland, we deserve better.”

