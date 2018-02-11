Driver who led police on chase in Gresham swims away after crashing car

Police are looking for a man who led officers on a chase through Gresham and escaped from police by swimming away.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a reckless driver leaving a gas station near West Powell Boulevard and Northwest Miller Avenue at a high rate of speed.

An officer tried to catch up to the suspect, and at one point the driver spun out. Police said the driver was able to turn the car back on and sped off once more.

The pursuit ended near Highway 26 and Southeast Palmquist Road after the driver crashed into a ravine.

Police said the driver then crawled out and swam across a small creek, disappearing into the night.

The driver has not been found yet.

No injuries were reported.

