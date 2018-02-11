NE Portland bar robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested after crashing into cars

Image from surveillance video of the armed robbery at Rounders Bar and Lotto Saturday night.

Portland police arrested two people who they say robbed a northeast Portland bar at gunpoint Saturday night and then crashed into four parked cars.

Police said no one was hurt.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers say they were called to Rounders Bar and Lotto for reports of two men demanding money from an employee with guns.

Surveillance video FOX 12 obtained from Rounders shows a man threaten an employee with a gun, grab cash and lotto tickets, and run back out the door.

Police said they began to search for the suspects and discovered a Subaru Forester they believed was connected in the 1700 block of Northeast 46th Avenue.

Police said they set out spike strips on the perceived likely path of travel of the car, and when officers made contact with the suspects, the car fled and drove over the spike strips.

The Forester crashed near the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street, about ten minutes away from Rounders on Northeast Halsey Street, where it hit four cars.

Officers said they arrested the two suspects shortly after.

Owners of the vehicles hit woke up Sunday morning to a surprise.

“Definitely unexpected when I came out. Still taking the crusties out of the eyes, waiting for the dog to do his thing, and sure enough we can’t go anywhere today,” said Mario Jackson, whose car was the first one hit.

Another damaged car owner did not want to be identified by FOX 12. He said, “It’s crazy. It’s definitely crazy waking up at midnight and seeing some cars pushed together.”

That car owner was woken up by the sound of the crash.

“It’s just like you’re in the middle of sleeping and then you hear… you got a helicopter and the police dogs barking. ‘What’s going on?’” he said.

An employee of a nearby business said it’s typically a quiet neighborhood, but he’s not surprised by the incident.

“I don’t think any of these people deserve to have their cars rammed into for, whatever, 500 bucks if they even got that,” said Chip Matze.

The Rounders owner said they didn’t. The robbers only took about $100 and some lotto tickets.

Police said they are not naming the two men they arrested yet.

Based on flash alerts FOX 12 has received from police, there have been at least 18 armed robberies at businesses so far this year.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.