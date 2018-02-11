Wedding ring returned weeks after it was lost on Seaside beach

A very lucky couple is incredibly thankful tonight. Their wedding ring was returned, six weeks after it went missing on the beach in Seaside.

On Sunday, Paul Nickerson was finally reunited with his wife's ring in Troutdale.

He said his wife and daughter were at the beach on Christmas Eve when it fell off her finger.

They searched the next day, but couldn’t find it. The couple then posted a Craigslist ad asking for help.

A couple of weeks later, Alexandra Schommer and her fiancé went to Seaside for a trip.

She said it was pouring rain when something caught her eye.

“We were just walking along the beach, and it was just pouring and the sand was going each way and I just saw something shiny on the ground. And I walked over there and picked it up and it was a ring,” she said.

Schommer said her mom then saw that Craigslist ad posted by Nickerson and they finally got in touch on Sunday.

Nickerson couldn't believe the news. He said after six weeks, they have the ring back – just in time for their 20th wedding anniversary.

