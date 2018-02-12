Ancient Mulino landslide causing new headaches for drivers

An ancient landslide near Mulino is causing new problems Monday morning.

Road crews have spent weeks trying to fix and repair large cracks developing on Highway 213, and now, dangerous trees along the highway are the big issue.

Flaggers reduced travel down to one lane through about a half-mile stretch of the highway around 4 a.m. Monday, meaning there could be some significant backups as drivers wait for their turn to go through this area.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation told FOX 12 that crews will need to remove trees alongside the highway that have become hazardous due to the ancient landslide.

The slide became active once again about two years ago, and within the last several months has really caused problems again, with large cracks forming in the highway and nearby Eldorado Road.

Crews have since patched up the cracks but expect them to keep forming while the land continues to shift.

ODOT hopes to eventually fix the problem more permanently by draining water more efficiently under the highway. That work has already started, and crews plan to finish installing 40 drains later this spring.

Concerned neighbors are invited to attend a meeting Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arrowhead Golf Club.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.