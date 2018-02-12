On the Go with Joe at Fido’s dog tap house

A new business in Tigard is giving customers the ability to have a beer and adopt a dog, all in one stop.

The owners of Fido’s call their business the world’s first “dog tap house.”

In addition to enjoying one of 40 beers on tap, visitors can spend time with dogs in an area operated by Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals and even adopt on site.

Owner Scott Porter said he was inspired by stories of cat cafes and wanted to try and help the homeless dog population.

Joe V. stopped by to get a preview of the new spot ahead of their grand opening Tuesday.

To see the full menu of beers and food or learn more about the dogs, please visit ILoveFidos.com.

