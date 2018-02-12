Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, Feb. 12.

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, Feb. 12.

Want to make your valentine's heart erupt with joy? Why not give the very-Portland gift of Lava Love, a line of soaps, face masks and other bath products made with clays from Oregon volcanoes. For more on Lava Love, check out LavaLoveBend.com.

Want to start your morning off on a high note? MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a breakfast idea that's simple, sweet, filling and yes, healthy. For her overnight oats recipe, please visit MonicaMetz.com/MoreGDO.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.