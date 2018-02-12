Try these overnight oats for a sweet and satisfying start to the day

Want to start your morning off on a high note? MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a breakfast idea that's simple, sweet, filling and yes, healthy.

Her banana walnut overnight oats are high in fiber and resistant starch, which can keep you feeling fuller for longer while also helping you flush toxins from your system.

Monica also adds flax seed for omega-3 fatty acids and hemp seed for protein, plus chia seeds that boost the fiber and expand when mixed with liquid to give the oats a pudding-like consistency.

For this recipe and more, please visit MonicaMetz.com/MoreGDO.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.