Style expert shares what wedding trends to expect in 2018

If you’re planning a 2018 wedding or even just attending one, there are several new trends you can expect to see.

Nora Sheils with Bridal Bliss in Lake Oswego said the new color to see this year is ultra-violet, a deep purple-blue, while adding that blush and green and white palettes are still very popular.

Nora also said uber-chic ceremonies are in vogue, with black-tie wardrobes and formalwear, but that many couples are also choosing rustic weddings.

She also noted that marble accent pieces and floral chandeliers are becoming sought-after design elements for weddings.

