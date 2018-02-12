‘Lava Love’ offers luxury spa products made in Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12


‘Lava Love’ offers luxury spa products made in Oregon

Want to make your valentine's heart erupt with joy? Why not give a very-Portland gift of luxury?

Lava Love, a line of soaps, face masks and other bath products, is made with clays from Oregon volcanoes.

The health and beauty benefits of these natural clays have put Lava Love in demand across the globe.

As You Wish on Northeast Glisan has the full line of Lava Love bath products, and Amazon Prime customers can order Lava Love before noon Monday and it should arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day!

For more on Lava Love, check out LavaLoveBend.com.

