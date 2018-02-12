Vancouver man facing murder charge following weekend stabbing

Charson Lotius (center) faces charges of murder and assault following a weekend stabbing incident in Vancouver that left a 27-year-old dead. (KPTV)

Bail has been set at $800,000 for a 24-year-old Vancouver man charged with murder after police say he stabbed a man to death in a convenience store parking lot early Sunday morning.

Charson Lotius is accused of stabbing 27-year-old Lukas Pison after the two men got into some kind of disagreement in the parking lot of the AM/PM located at 1800 NE Andresen Rd around 1:20 a.m.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Lotius stabbing Pison in his head. Pison died late Sunday afternoon at a local hospital from his injuries.

Officers arrested Lotius shortly after the incident following a search by a K-9 unit, which found Lotius hiding in bushes nearby.

Lotius wore a suicide smock in court Monday morning. The court also provided an interpreter because he is a native of Micronesia and speaks only limited English.

Lotius said little in court, but he did admit he had been drinking that night and that he does have a problem with alcohol.

According to court documents, Lotius admitted he tried to hurt Pison, saying he was afraid for his life but not clarifying why he was afraid.

Lotius also faces an assault charge after officers said he hit Pison's nephew, Kastro Pison, with a tire iron.

The court documents allege that Kastro Pison tried to fight with Lotius after he saw his uncle with a knife coming out of his head.

Investigators have not released a motive in the case, but Lotius has no prior criminal history.

