Troopers: Springfield crash victim dies from injuries

A woman involved in a crash on Highway 126 near Springfield last week has died, according to the Oregon State Police.



Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 12 east of Springfield on Feb. 7, to find 25-year-old Reynee Cicero stuck inside her pickup.



Medical personnel were able to remove Cicero from the car, and she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday from injuries sustained in the crash.



During the investigation, troopers learned Cicero was heading east on the highway crossing a bridge over Waterville Canal when she drove onto the curb, losing control and traveling down the shoulder of the laneway where the car rolled and pinned her inside.



Troopers were assisted by McKenzie Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.



