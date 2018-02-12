Trump proposing $230M cut for Hanford site in new budget - KPTV - FOX 12

Trump proposing $230M cut for Hanford site in new budget

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
SPOKANE, WA (AP) -

The Trump administration is proposing a $230 million cut in cleanup spending at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in fiscal 2019.

The budget request released on Monday cuts $61 million from the budget for Hanford's Office of River Protection, and $169 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's Richland Operations Office.

The two offices would receive about $2.1 billion combined for the fiscal year.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The site near Richland is now engaged in cleaning up a huge volume of radioactive and hazardous wastes left over from plutonium production.

Critics have said Hanford's budget must be dramatically increased to some $3 billion a year to achieve legal cleanup milestones.

Nationwide, the budget calls for spending $6.6 billion on environmental cleanup of Cold War wastes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.