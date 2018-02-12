Vacant house fire in Longview suspected as arson

Crews responded to a fire at a vacant home on Saturday that is being suspected as arson, according to the Longview Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls around 1:15 a.m. and witnessed flames extending from the first floor to the roof of the house.

Crews attempted to enter the home to control the fire and search for victims, but were unable to do so due to too much debris.

Instead, firefighters cut holes through the exterior of the home to prevent the fire from spreading and to continue to look for possible victims.

An elderly couple was evacuated from their home nearby with no injuries.

During the investigation, crews found the house to be vacant for at least a year.

The fire was put out at 3:23 a.m. and the scene was cleared just before 7 a.m. according to firefighters.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Longview Fire Department at 360-442-5503 or the Longview Police Department.

