Victim killed in weekend shooting in SE Portland identified

Police have identified the 38-year-old man killed in a shooting in southeast Portland Saturday afternoon.

Richard R. Hanley of California died from a gunshot wound, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined.

Hanley was shot Saturday in the 1200 block of Southeast 7th Avenue.

Based on preliminary information at the scene, detectives believe there was a disturbance between Hanley and several other people, some who are believed to be associated with businesses in the complex.

During the altercation, detectives believe a 48-year-old man shot Hanley. That man is cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not made any arrests in Hanley’s death.

When the investigation is complete, police said detectives will forward the case to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.