Coast Guard: Injured man rescued after falling on boat in Astoria

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in transporting an injured man from an anchored boat Monday morning.

Crew were contacted by an agent of the boat reporting that a contracted worker fell into a bilge, injured both his legs and back and he was unable to walk.

A Coast Guard boat crew from Station Cape Disappointment transported 11 members of the Clatsop County high-angle rescue team to assist the man and take him to emergency medical services.

After boarding the boat, crew members carried the man up three sets of stairs before lowering him down to crew members on the motor life boat.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

