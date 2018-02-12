Police searching for suspect in Willamette Valley bank robbery - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for suspect in Willamette Valley bank robbery

Posted: Updated:
Bank robbery suspect (Image: Albany Police Dept) Bank robbery suspect (Image: Albany Police Dept)
ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -

Police are asking the public's help locating a suspect after responding to a bank robbery Monday morning. 

An unidentified white man displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money at a Willamette Community Bank, according to police.

Officials report no was injured.

The FBI also responded to the incident and are continuing to investigate.

Police are asking if anyone has any information to contact the Albany Police Detectives at 541-917-7686.

