Beaverton High School reminds families to get children vaccinated

An immunization clinic was held across the street from Beaverton High School on Monday afternoon to remind parents and children to get their vaccinations.

Under Oregon state law, children who are not up to date on their vaccinations will not be allowed at school, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

“Students who don't have their immunizations complete, we have to exclude from an education,” said Beaverton High School principal Anne Erwin. “We hate to do that, we want students in classes taking advantage of the academic program we have every day.”

Parents should have received a notice earlier this month if their children needed vaccinations.

School Exclusion Day will be Feb. 21 and children whose school and child care vaccination records are not updated will be sent home.

“Immunization keeps schools and the entire community healthy and safe. It is the best way to protect children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as whooping cough and measles," said Stacy de Assis Matthews, school law coordinator at the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division.

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider or local health department, or call 211Info.

