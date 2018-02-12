Sheriff: Teen facing attempted murder charge for shooting in Bethany area

A 17-year-old suspect is facing charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault for shooting a 16-year-old boy in the Bethany neighborhood, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to the 16000 block of Northwest Rondos Drive in the northwest Portland area the evening of Feb. 5.

A 16-year-old boy who lives in the home was flown to the hospital with shooting injuries described as critical. Deputies said he has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said the teen called 911 and said someone came into his home and shot him. The shooting was not believed to be random and deputies said there was no suspected threat to the public.

On Monday, detectives said Jeffrey D. Terrell of Springfield was identified as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Terrell into custody Monday afternoon near Providence Park in downtown Portland.

He was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation, including a possible motive in this case.

Terrell is facing Measure 11 charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

