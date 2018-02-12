Copy-Oregon governor pardons ex-gang member who became mentor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has granted a pardon to a 44-year-old former gang member who turned his life around.

Dondrae "Choo" Fair pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and other crimes after committing a carjacking at age 19. He returned to gang life after prison and was shot in the chest while leaving a funeral in 2000.

That proved a turning point. Fair stopped his gang activity and later became a mentor, using his experience to educate young people and encourage them not to repeat his mistakes.

The governor said in a statement Monday that Fair's clemency application generated broad support from the community, including from the victims of his crime, the officer who arrested him and Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill.

