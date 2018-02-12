Washington County deputies asking for help identifying neighborhood prowler

Washington County deputies are asking for help to catch a neighborhood prowler in the Cedar Hills area.

On Thursday, Mike Claussen captured video of a man in a hooded sweatshirt walking onto his front porch and rummaging around.

The man never tried to break in, but what he was doing there – in the middle of the night, no less – is a mystery.

“It’s still a sense of violation,” Claussen told FOX 12. “Here’s someone you don’t know that has no business up on your porch at night, and… you really don’t want to think of this occurring while you’re asleep.”

Claussen lives on the east side of Center Street Park. As it turns out, Washington County deputies said there were at least six car prowls in the neighborhood that same night, on the other side of the park.

All of the cars were left unlocked, and small things like prescriptions, glasses and even credit cards were stolen.

Deputies believe the man captured in Claussen’s video may be connected to those cases, too, and now they’re asking for help identifying him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Claussen said there was another prowler in the neighborhood last year, and now he wonders if he has a repeat visitor on his hands.

“It looks like the same guy who came about a year ago,” he said. “I would like his nocturnal visits to stop.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.