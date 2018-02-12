Police: Bar robbery suspects caught with guns, meth after crashing stolen car in NE Portland

Anthony Prater, Timothy A. Padberg, jail booking photos on left; evidence photos on right. (Photos: Portland Police Bureau)

Two bar robbery suspects were caught with guns and methamphetamine after leading officers on a chase and crashing a stolen car in northeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to Rounders Bar & Lottery on the 11400 block of Northeast Halsey Street at 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

Two men entered the bar brandishing guns and demanding money.

Police said they located a Subaru Forester believed to be connected to the robbery on the 1700 block of Northeast 46th Avenue. Officers placed spike strips near the car and then attempted to contact the suspects.

Police said the suspects drove off and over the spike strips, popping several of the tires.

A chase ended when the Subaru crashed into four parked vehicles at Northeast 47th Avenue and Glisan Street. Officers said the suspects attempted to run away, but were eventually taken into custody.

The suspects were identified Monday as 48-year-old Anthony Prater and 30-year-old Timothy A. Padberg.

Investigators said a semi-automatic handgun and a shotgun were recovered from the Subaru. The car had been reported as stolen.

Prater was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including first-degree robbery, possession of meth and a post-prison violation for a previous conviction of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Padberg was arrested on charges including first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Police said Padberg was treated at the hospital before he was booked into jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Robert Hollins at 503-823-3441 or Robert.Hollins@portlandoregon.gov.

